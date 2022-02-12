BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Shares Slammed 25% But Getting In Cheap Might Be Difficult Regardless

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) share price has dived 25% in the last thirty days, prolonging recent pain. To make matters worse, the recent drop has wiped out a year's worth of gains with the share price now back where it started a year ago.

In spite of the heavy fall in price, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 16x, you may still consider BT Brands as a stock to avoid entirely with its 28.2x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Earnings have risen at a steady rate over the last year for BT Brands, which is generally not a bad outcome. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this good earnings growth will be enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqCM:BTBD Price Based on Past Earnings February 12th 2022

How Is BT Brands' Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like BT Brands' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow earnings per share by a handy 2.8% last year. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see EPS up by 1,406% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 10% shows it's noticeably more attractive on an annualised basis.

In light of this, it's understandable that BT Brands' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Presumably shareholders aren't keen to offload something they believe will continue to outmanoeuvre the bourse.

The Final Word

A significant share price dive has done very little to deflate BT Brands' very lofty P/E. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that BT Brands maintains its high P/E on the strength of its recent three-year growth being higher than the wider market forecast, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for BT Brands (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

If you're unsure about the strength of BT Brands' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.