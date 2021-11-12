BSY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Bentley Systems Inc (Symbol: BSY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.27, changing hands as low as $56.09 per share. Bentley Systems Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BSY's low point in its 52 week range is $31.35 per share, with $71.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.59.

