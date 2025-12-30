BSX vs. RMD: Which Medical Device Stock Is the Stronger Play Now?

Boston Scientific BSX and Resmed RMD are two major players in the global medical devices market, with market capitalizations of $142.4 billion and $35.72 billion, respectively. Marlborough, MA-based Boston Scientific specializes in medical devices used across multiple interventional medical specialties, including cardiology, neuromodulation and urology. Resmed, headquartered in San Diego, CA, designs, manufactures and markets equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of sleep-disordered breathing and other respiratory disorders, including obstructive sleep apnea.

With the market projected to grow at nearly 7% CAGR through 2025-2030, let’s evaluate which company represents the more compelling investment opportunity today.

The Case for Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific continues to benefit from the sustained strong performance across its Cardiovascular and MedSurg segments. MedSurg businesses — neuromodulation, urology and endoscopy — each maintain strong category leadership portfolios and robust pipelines, supporting management’s expectations for above-market growth over the 2025-2026 long-range plan.

Boston Scientific’s WATCHMAN is the first device to offer a non-pharmacologic alternative to oral anticoagulants that has been studied in a randomized clinical trial and remains the leading device in percutaneous left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) globally. The next-generation WATCHMAN FLX and FLX Pro are strongly capturing theglobal market Management is confident the WATCHMAN market will expand by roughly 20% in the coming years, driven by continued concomitant uptake, the CHAMPION data presentation in the first half of 2026 and the planned launch of WATCHMAN Elite in late 2027 or early 2028.

Boston Scientific is also gaining share in the overall electrophysiology (EP) market, supported by the ongoing adoption of the FARAPULSE Pulsed Field Ablation (“PFA”) System. In July 2025, the device received FDA approval for expanded labeling to use in the treatment of drug-refractory, symptomatic, persistent atrial fibrillation (AF).

Over the past several years, the company has completed several acquisitions to support its growth strategy, strengthening its core businesses while expanding into high-growth adjacencies. In 2025, Boston Scientific acquired Intera Oncology, Bolt Medical, Inc, SoniVie Ltd., Cortex, Anrei Medical and most recently, Elutia’s BioEnvelope business.

Additionally, the company is stepping up efforts to grow in Emerging Markets, which present significant long-term opportunities supported by economic conditions, healthcare sectors and global capabilities. These markets, defined as countries except the United States, Western and Central Europe, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, accounted for 15% of its consolidated net sales in the first nine months of 2025.

The Case for Resmed

Resmed continues to see strong demand for its market-leading mask portfolio, featuring the AirFit , AirTouch and other ranges.The company is also benefiting from driving mask resupply through education, awareness and execution, aligned with ongoing investments to accelerate growth in the direct-to-consumer markets, including China, India, Korea, Australia and New Zealand.On the innovation front, Resmed recently rolled out two new variants — F30i Comfort and F30i Clear — under its AirTouch F30i mask platform, marking the first of their kind in the market.In addition, Global device sales continue to reflect the strong market performance of the AirSense 10 and AirSense 11 platforms.

The company is also advancing its road map for AI integration across its digital health products. Building on the success in the Australian market, Resmed marked the U.S. launch of its personal sleep health digital assistant, Dawn, on the myAir platform during the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Resmed recently received FDA clearance for Smart Comfort, an AI-enabled medical device that recommends personalized comfort settings to help people with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) start and stay on CPAP therapy. Further, Resmed's residential care software business continues to gain from the MEDIFOX platform, core Brightree platforms and the MatrixCare home health business.

Simultaneously, Resmed is executing on its pipeline of opportunities to deliver further operating leverage across the business. Efforts such as optimization of freight expense, multiyear productivity programs that include improved planning systems and large-scale automation are driving better gross margin expansion. Recent tuck-in size acquisitions, including Somnoware, Ectosense and VirtuOx, are positioned to help accelerate toward the Resmed 2030 strategy, targeted to drive growth, profitability and shareholder returns.

How Do Estimates Compare for BSX & RMD?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boston Scientific’s 2025 EPS implies a year-over-year increase of 21.1% to $3.04. The consensus estimate has risen 1 cent in the last 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Meanwhile, the consensus mark for Resmed’s current fiscal 2026 EPS of $10.84 has increased 3.3% in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate indicates a 13.5% improvement over 2025.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BSX & RMD: Price Performance and Valuation

In the last 12 months, BSX shares have rallied 6.8%, while RMD shares have climbed 5.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Based on the forward one-year Price/Sales (P/S) ratio, both Boston Scientific and Resmed currently trade below their median.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BSX or RMD: Which One to Pick?

Boston Scientific stands out with divisional strength, ongoing momentum with WATCHMAN and expansion into high-growth adjacent markets through impactful acquisitions. Resmed, too, remains focused on innovation while continuing to gain from its masks and devices portfolios. Analysts also continue to be bullish on both BSX and RMD, as seen by their rising earnings estimates. Still, in terms of the recent price performance, Boston Scientific appears to be the more attractive option at present.

BSX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while RMD has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ResMed Inc. (RMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.