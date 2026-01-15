BSX Stock May Gain From Newly Inked Deal to Buy Valencia Technologies

Boston Scientific, Inc. BSX recently announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Valencia Technologies Corporation, a privately held firm that develops solutions for treating bladder dysfunction. Valencia’s eCoin System is an implantable tibial nerve stimulation (ITNS) device for the treatment of urge urinary incontinence (UUI), a common symptom of overactive bladder (OAB).

Boston Scientific expects to complete the acquisition in the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Potential Trend of BSX Stock Following the News

Since the Jan. 12 announcement, BSX shares have fallen 2.1%, finishing yesterday’s session at $93.74. On a promising note, the latest development is expected to strengthen Boston Scientific’s Urology business by allowing it to expand into the high-growth adjacency of ITNS. The technology complements the company’s existing pelvic health product line and positions it to offer a more comprehensive set of treatment options to patients across the care continuum. Hence, the news should help support a rebound in BSX stock.

At present, Boston Scientific has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2025 earnings per share (EPS) indicates a 21.1% year-over-year improvement. In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 7.4%.

Importance of BSX’s Latest Buyout Deal

Nearly 30 million U.S. adults aged 40 and older have bothersome symptoms of OAB, a condition that significantly affects the quality of life, mental health, sleep, productivity and social activities. One study found that the overall treatment rate for OAB, beyond behavioral and lifestyle adjustments, was roughly 19%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The FDA-approved eCoin system is a coin-sized device that is placed under the skin, near the ankle, during a minimally invasive procedure. The device is intended for patients who have undergone a successful trial of percutaneous tibial nerve stimulation (PTNS) or for patients who are intolerant to or have an inadequate response to more conservative UUI treatments. Once implanted, the device intermittently and automatically stimulates the tibial nerve to help regulate how the brain communicates with the bladder. In the eCoin pivotal clinical trial, 68% of patients responded with at least a 50% reduction in UUI episodes.

Following the closing, Boston Scientific expects the transaction to have an immaterial impact on adjusted EPS in 2026 and be more dilutive on a GAAP basis due to acquisition-related net charges and amortization expenses.

Industry Prospects Favor BSX

Per a research report, the global implantable tibial neuromodulation market was valued at $50 million in 2025 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% through 2035. The market growth is expected to be supported by the growing demand for minimally invasive urological treatments, higher prevalence of overactive bladder conditions and rising applications across hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and specialty urology clinic segments.

More Updates From BSX

Within the last few months, Boston Scientific closed the acquisition of Elutia’s BioEnvelope assets, which are designed to prevent postoperative complications for devices such as pacemakers and defibrillators. The company looks forward to expanding the reach of this technology to more global markets as a complement to its Core CRM portfolio. In addition, Boston Scientific acquired Anrei Medical (HZ) Co., Ltd, which specializes in the design and production of medical devices for minimally invasive procedures primarily serving the field of gastroenterology.

In October, Boston Scientific entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Nalu Medical, Inc., which is expected to close during the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

BSX StockPrice Performance

In the past three months, Boston Scientific shares have declined 4.2% compared with the industry’s 6.8% fall.

