BSX Raises 2025 Financial Outlook: What's Backing It?

Boston Scientific BSX has raised its full-year 2025 guidance following robust first-quarter results and continued momentum across key growth areas. The company now anticipates net sales to grow approximately 15-17% on a reported basis (earlier 12.5-14.5%) and nearly 12-14% on an organic basis (earlier 10-12%). Full-year adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $2.87-$2.94 (previously $2.80-$2.87). On the flip side, the company expects a $200 million tariff impact in 2025, mainly in the second half.

In the first quarter, the company delivered organic sales growth of 18%, exceeding the guided range of 14-16%. Adjusted EPS was $0.75, marking a 34% year-over-year increase and surpassing the forecasted $0.66-$0.68 range. This growth reflects the durability of BSX’s category leadership strategy, which is powered through meaningful innovation and clinical evidence generation.

Boston Scientific’s Cardiology segment sales surged 31%, driven by robust growth in products such as WATCHMAN, AGENT drug-coated balloon (DCB) and FARAPULSE. WATCHMAN gained market share through rising concomitant procedures. In addition, its Electrophysiology (“EP”) business experienced robust growth, with sales up 145% year over year. This has positioned BSX as the second-largest player globally, largely due to the rapid adoption of pulsed field ablation (PFA) with FARAPULSE. Geographically, sales in the United States rose 31%, while Asia-Pacific and EMEA regions delivered 11% and 8% sales growth, respectively. Asia-Pacific growth was led by double-digit growth in Japan and high single-digit growth in China (despite volume-based procurement headwinds).

BSX also plans to successfully offset the tariff impact through full-year organic sales guidance raise, targeted discretionary spending reductions and a $0.01FX benefit.

Boston Scientific’s Competitors

Edwards Lifesciences EW reiterated its 2025 sales growth forecast of 8-10% but raised the sales dollar guidance range by $100 million, reaching $5.7-$6.1 billion. The revision was made to account for the recent movement in foreign exchange rates. Edwards continues to expect 2025 adjusted EPS to be in the range of $2.40-$2.50 despite headwinds from tariffs. This growth trajectory is driven by the continued global adoption of SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA, PASCAL and EVOQUE systems.

Stryker SYK raised its sales guidance for 2025, led by strong first-quarter performance, continued capital demand and robust commercial execution. The company now expects total revenues to grow in the range of 8.5-9.5% on an organic basis (previously 8-9%). However, SYK lowered its EPS guidance to $13.20-$13.45 from $13.45-$13.70, reflecting headwinds from the Inari Medical acquisition and a $200 million impact from announced tariffs.

BSX Stock Price Performance, Valuation and Estimate Trend

Shares of Boston Scientific have gained 33.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 8.8%. The S&P 500 composite has grown 9.3% in the same period.



From a valuation standpoint, BSX trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 33.19X, above the industry’s 20.83X.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSX’s earnings has been on the rise over the past 60 days.



BSX stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

