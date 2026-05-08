BSX Q1 Neuromodulation Sales Rise 15% Y/Y: What Lies Behind the Growth?

Boston Scientific’s BSX Neuromodulation business develops and manufactures devices to treat various neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain. This segment reflects the company’s long-term commitment to gain leadership through innovation and targeted acquisitions, along with strategies to sustain and accelerate growth across neuromodulation therapies.

Neuromodulation delivered a strong quarter, with organic sales increasing 15% and the comprehensive portfolio posting low double-digit growth. The pain management business grew in the mid-teens, supported partially by a strong contribution from the acquisition of Nalu (completed in late January 2026).

Intracept continued to gain momentum, driven by compelling five-year clinical data demonstrating its long-term efficacy and cost-effectiveness in treating chronic low back pain. Within DBS, adoption of the Cartesia X leads remained strong, while the Illumina 3D programming algorithm saw accelerating uptake across the United States.

Boston Scientific continues to invest in neuromodulation platforms while strengthening its commercial capabilities. The Neuromodulation segment showed improvement, supported by organic contributions from acquisitions such as Relievant and Axonics in 2025. Management expects the Neuromodulation business to grow faster than the broader market over time.

Updates on BSX’s Neuromodulation Competitors

NeuroPace NPCE delivered a strong neuromodulation business performance in fourth-quarter 2025, driven by continued adoption of its responsive neurostimulation (RNS) platform for drug-resistant epilepsy. The company also accelerated development of AI-enabled neuromodulation tools like Seizure ID — an AI-driven platform designed to analyze intracranial EEG recordings, identify seizure activity, and improve physician workflow efficiency.

Medtronic's MDT Neuromodulation business reported 4% growth in the fiscal third quarter, with the ongoing rollout of its Inceptiv spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system and BrainSense adaptive DBS (aDBS) platforms. Inceptiv spinal cord stimulation system is the smallest and thinnest closed-loop SCS device available and offers best-in-class MRI compatibility. With neuromodulation systems’ adoption expanding across major geographies, the company remains well positioned for sustained momentum and long-term leadership in neuromodulation and neurosurgical innovation.

BSX Stock Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific have lost 45.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 29%. The S&P 500 composite has grown 35.4% in the same period.

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Boston Scientific’s Valuation

From a valuation standpoint, BSX trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.76X, above the industry median of 3.09X.

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BSX Stock Consensus Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSX’s earnings has moved south 2% over the past 30 days.

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BSX stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.