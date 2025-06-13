BSX Q1 Endoscopy Sales Rise 6%: What's Behind the Growth?

Boston Scientific’s BSX Endoscopy business develops and manufactures devices to diagnose and treat a broad range of gastrointestinal (GI) conditions using innovative, less invasive technologies. The company is strategically positioned to benefit from the expanding global endoscopy devices market through its strong innovation pipeline and well-diversified product offerings. Per an Allied Market Research report, the global endoscopy devices market was valued at $28.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $44.1 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Sales of Endoscopy products totaled $673 million, up 6% both operationally and organically, for the first quarter of 2025. Endoscopy sales accounted for 14% of the company’s overall revenues.

Sales growth can be attributed to steady performance across geographies and BSX’s diverse product suite. A key highlight was the continued double-digit growth of the AXIOS Stent and Electrocautery Enhanced Delivery System. AXIOS is the first and only stent indicated for transgastric or transduodenal endoscopic drainage of symptomatic pancreatic pseudocysts.

Additionally, the Endoluminal Surgery franchise saw double-digit growth from two innovative technologies — OverStitch and MANTIS Clip. This indicates robust adoption of advanced endoscopic tools aimed at minimally invasive procedures. The segment’s consistent growth is attributed to its balanced regional performance and strong traction in newer, high-potential product lines. Accordingly, Boston Scientific is poised to sustain long-term growth in the high-potential endoscopy space.

Top Competitors of BSX in the Endoscopy Space

Stryker’s SYK Endoscopy segment posted strong growth in the first quarter, with U.S. organic sales rising 11.1%, driven by double-digit gains in core endoscopy and sports medicine portfolios. Key growth catalysts included the 1788 camera platform, as it continues to win customers. Robust global performance and product innovation position the segment for continued success.

Johnson & Johnson JNJ, through its subsidiary Ethicon, is a key player in the field of endoscopy. The company offers advanced energy-based endoscopic surgery platforms known as ENDOPATH and HARMONIC. Additionally, it provides staplers and suturing devices such as ECHELON and PROXISURE. JNJ’s strategic growth initiatives involve a strong emphasis on digital surgery platforms, artificial intelligence and analytics to enhance endoscopic procedures.

BSX Stock Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific have gained 27.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 9.7%. The S&P 500 composite has also grown 11% in the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Boston Scientific’s Valuation

From a valuation standpoint, BSX trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 32.13X, above the industry’s 21.33X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BSX Stock Consensus Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSX’s earnings has been on the rise over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BSX stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

