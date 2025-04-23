BSX Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Stock Up, 2025 View Raised

Boston Scientific Corporation BSX posted first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 75 cents, up 33.9% from the year-ago figure. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.9% and also exceeded the company’s adjusted earnings per share guidance range of 66-68 cents per share. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar).

The quarter’s adjustments included certain amortization expenses, acquisition/divestitures-related net charges, and restructuring and restructuring-related charges, among others. Reported EPS for the first quarter was 45 cents, reflecting a 36.4% increase from the year-ago quarter figure.

Q1 Revenue Details of BSX

Revenues in the first quarter totaled $4.66 billion, up 20.9% year over year on a reported basis and 22.2% on an operational basis (at a constant exchange rate or CER). Organic growth, adjusted for foreign currency fluctuations and certain recent acquisitions and divestments, was 18.2%.

The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3% and exceeded the company’s forecast of 17%-19%.

Following the earnings announcement, shares of BSX climbed 6% in pre-market trading today.

BSX’s Q1 Revenues by Regions

In the first quarter, revenues rose 31.1% in the United States on a reported basis (same operationally).

Reported revenues rose 5.5% in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region (up 7.9% operationally) and 8.2% in the Asia Pacific zone (up 10.6% operationally).

Boston Scientific Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Boston Scientific Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Boston Scientific Corporation Quote

Reported revenues increased 4.4% in Latin America and Canada (up 14.1% operationally). Reported revenue growth in emerging markets was 6.5% (up 9.8% operationally).

Breaking Down BSX’s Q1 Revenues by Segments

Boston Scientific recently reorganized its operational structure and aggregated its core businesses into two reportable segments — MedSurg and Cardiovascular. Both of these generate revenues from the sale of Medical Devices.

MedSurg

MedSurg revenues in the first quarter were $1.58 billion, up 11.7% year over year on a reported basis (5.3% organically).

Within this, the Endoscopy unit generated revenues of $673 million, up 5.5% organically.

Urology revenues were $633 million, reflecting organic growth of 4.4%.

The Neuromodulation business reported $271 million in revenues, highlighting a 6.8% rise organically year over year.

Cardiovascular

The company generates maximum revenues from this segment. Revenues in the first quarter came up to be $3.09 billion, up 26.2% (reported) and 25.6% (organic) year over year.

Within this, Cardiology business sales totaled $2.43 billion (up 31.2% year over year organically) in the first quarter.

The Peripheral Interventions unit generated $656 million in sales, up 7.4%.

BSX’s Margin Performance in Q1

The gross margin in the first quarter expanded 19 basis points (bps) year over year to 68.8%. There was a 20.2% rise in the cost of products sold to $1.45 billion in the reported quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 17.1% to $1.60 billion. Research and development expenses rose 21% to $443 million. Royalty expenses of $14 million, however, increased 40% year over year. The adjusted operating margin expanded 127 bps to 24.8% in the reported quarter.

BSX Updates 2025 Outlook, Shares Q2 View

For 2025, Boston Scientific anticipates net sales to grow approximately 15-17% on a reported basis (earlier 12.5-14.5%) and nearly 12-14% on an organic basis (earlier 10-12%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $19.13 billion, indicating a 14.2% rise from the 2023 reported figure.

Full-year adjusted EPS is expected in the range of $2.87-$2.94 (previously $2.80-$2.87). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $2.85.

For the second quarter of 2025, revenue growth is projected in the range of approximately 17.5-19.5% on a reported basis (up 13-15% organically). Adjusted earnings are expected in the range of 71-73 cents per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings and revenues is pegged at 71 cents per share and $4.78 billion, respectively.

Our View on BSX Stock

Boston Scientific ended the first quarter of 2025 on a solid note, with both revenues and earnings beating the respective estimates. The performance reflected the strength of the company’s product portfolio and the effectiveness of its highly engaged global team. Expansion of both margins in the quarter is impressive. Additionally, the raised sales and EPS guidance for the full year instils optimism.

Among some notable developments, in March 2025, Boston Scientific announced an agreement to acquire SoniVie Ltd., the developer of the TIVUS Intravascular Ultrasound System. Earlier this month, the company completed the previously announced acquisition of Bolt Medical, Inc., the developer of an intravascular lithotripsy advanced laser-based platform for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease. All these bode well for the stock.

BSX’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Boston Scientific currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are AngioDynamics ANGO, Veeva Systems VEEV and Masimo MASI.

AngioDynamics, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS of 3 cents against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a 13-cent loss. Revenues of $72 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ANGO has an estimated fiscal 2026 earnings growth rate of 27.8% compared with the S&P 500 composite’s 10.5% growth. The company surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 70.9%.

Veeva Systems, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.75, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.1%. Revenues of $720.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%.

VEEV has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 26.6% compared with the industry’s 20.8% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 7.9%.

Masimo, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported a fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of $1.80, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.8%. Revenues of $600.7 million topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%.

MASI has an estimated earnings yield of 3.5% for fiscal 2025 compared with the industry’s 3.6% yield. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 14.4%.

