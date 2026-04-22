BSX Q1 Earnings Match, '26 View Down, Stock Gains in Premarket

Boston Scientific Corporation BSX posted first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 80 cents, up 6.7% from the year-ago figure. The figure matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

The quarter’s adjustments included certain amortization expenses, litigation-related net charges and restructuring charges, among others. Reported EPS for the first quarter was 90 cents compared with the year-ago quarter’s 45 cents.

Revenue Details of BSX

First-quarter revenues totaled $5.20 billion, up 11.6% year over year on a reported basis and up 9.4% on operational and organic basis. The top line exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%.

Following the earnings announcement, shares of BSX rose 1.7% in pre-market trading today.

BSX's Q1 Revenues by Regions

In the first quarter, revenues rose 10.9% in the United States on a reported basis (same operationally).

Reported revenues increased 10.1% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), or 1.2% on an operational basis, and 14.7% in Asia Pacific, or 12% operationally.

Reported revenues increased 19% in Latin America and Canada (up 12% operationally).

Breaking Down BSX's Q1 Revenues by Segments

Boston Scientific recently reorganized its operational structure and aggregated its core businesses into two reportable segments — MedSurg and Cardiovascular. Both these segments generate revenues from the sale of Medical Devices.

MedSurg

MedSurg revenues in the first quarter totaled $1.70 billion, up 7.8% year over year on a reported basis (up 5.7% on an operational and organic basis).

Within this, the Endoscopy unit generated revenues of $736 million, up 6.8% organically and operationally.

Urology revenues amounted to $646 million, reflecting organic and operational growth of 0.5%.

The Neuromodulation business reported $318 million in revenues, reflecting 15.4% year-over-year organic and operational growth.

Cardiovascular

The company generates maximum revenues from this segment. Revenues in the first quarter totaled $3.50 billion, up 13.5% (reportedly) and 11.2% (organically and operationally) year over year.

BSX’s Margin Performance in Q1

The gross margin expanded 60 basis points (bps) year over year to 69.4%. There was a 9.4% rise in the cost of products sold (to $1.59 billion) in the reported quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 11.5% to $1.78 billion. Research and development expenses rose 16.5% to $516 million. Royalty expenses of $12 million declined 14.3% year over year. Adjusted operating margin expanded 27 bps to 25.1%.

Boston Scientific Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Boston Scientific Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Boston Scientific Corporation Quote

BSX’s Lowered 2026 and Q2 View

For 2026, Boston Scientific now anticipates net sales to grow approximately 7-8.5% on a reported basis and 6.5-8% on an organic basis (down from previous growth guidance of 10.5-11.5% on a reported basis and 10-11% on an organic basis). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $22.27 billion, indicating a 10.9% rise from the 2025 figure.

Full-year adjusted EPS is now expected in the range of $3.34-$3.41 (down from $3.43-$3.49). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $3.45.

For the second quarter of 2026, revenue growth is projected in the range of approximately 5.5-7.5% on a reported basis (up 5-7% organically). Adjusted earnings are expected to be in the range of 82-84 cents per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings and revenues is pegged at 86 cents per share and $5.57 billion, respectively.

Our View on BSX Stock

Boston Scientific’s first-quarter 2026 earnings matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues topped estimates by a close margin of 0.4%. The performance reflected the strength of the company’s product portfolio and the effectiveness of its highly engaged global team. The expansion of both margins in the quarter is encouraging.

In the first quarter, the company received broad regulatory approvals, including the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approval in China for the OPAL HDx Mapping System and the 510(k) clearance for the Asurys Fluid Management System. BSX also completed the acquisition of???Valencia Technologies Corporation, a privately held company focused on the development and commercialization of the eCoin system, an implantable tibial nerve stimulation device for the treatment of urge urinary incontinence.

On the flip side, Boston Scientific’s lowered 2026 guidance does not bode well.

BSX's Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Boston Scientific currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. TCMD and Phibro Animal Health PAHC.

Globus Medical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.28, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.8%. Revenues of $826.4 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

GMED has an earnings yield of 4.7% compared to the industry’s negative 1.4% yield. The company beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 18.79%.

Tactile Systems Technology, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, posted a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 46 cents, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.77%. Revenues of $103.6 million topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.52%.

TCMD has an earnings yield of 4.4% compared to the industry’s negative 1.4% yield. The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 24.85%.

Phibro Animal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, posted a second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of 87 cents, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.01%. Revenues of $373.9 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.72%.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12.1%. The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.15%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.