BSX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.45, changing hands as low as $41.07 per share. Boston Scientific Corp. shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BSX's low point in its 52 week range is $34.98 per share, with $47.495 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.48.

