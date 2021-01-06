BSX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.62, changing hands as high as $36.93 per share. Boston Scientific Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BSX's low point in its 52 week range is $24.10 per share, with $46.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.73. The BSX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.