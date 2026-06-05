BSV vs. IGSB: Which Short-Term Bond ETF Is the Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF manages $69.9 billion in assets under management (AUM) and features a more conservative risk profile with a lower beta.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has outperformed on a 1-year total return basis but experienced a deeper max drawdown than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF offers a lower expense ratio of 0.03% while iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF provides a higher trailing-12-month dividend yield.

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Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:BSV) offers broad exposure to government and corporate debt with a lower expense ratio, while iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) focuses exclusively on corporate credit to provide higher distribution yields.

Both exchange-traded funds target the short end of the fixed-income spectrum, providing exposure to bonds maturing within one to five years. This duration range aims to provide a middle ground for investors, offering higher yields than cash while protecting against the price sensitivity found in long-term bonds.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric IGSB BSV Issuer iShares Vanguard Expense ratio 0.04% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of June 3, 2026) 4.70% 3.70% Dividend yield 4.60% 4.00% Beta 0.12 0.09 AUM $22.3 billion $69.9 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

Cost-conscious investors may find BSV appealing for its 0.03% expense ratio, though IGSB is nearly as competitive at 0.04%. However, the iShares fund delivered a higher trailing-12-month distribution yield of 4.60%, compared to 4.00% for the Vanguard fund.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric IGSB BSV Max drawdown (5 yr) (9.50%) (8.50%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,127.0 $1,084.0

What's inside

The Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF targets a market-weighted index of government, high-quality corporate, and international dollar-denominated bonds. Its portfolio contains 3,187 holdings, featuring significant exposure to U.S. Treasury securities. Its largest positions include United States Treasury Note/Bond 3.88% 04/30/2031 at 1.61%, United States Treasury Note/Bond 3.50% 01/31/2028 at 1.16%, and United States Treasury Note/Bond 3.88% 03/31/2028 at 0.93%. Launched in 2007, the fund features no unique quirks and paid $3.11 per share over the trailing 12 months.

In contrast, the iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF focuses exclusively on U.S. dollar-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. It is far more granular than its competitor, holding 4,601 different issues to ensure that no single position represents more than 0.30% of the portfolio. Also launched in 2007, the fund has a trailing-12-month dividend of $2.39 per share and operates with no specific quirks. By excluding government debt, it assumes more credit risk in exchange for a higher yield profile.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Investors who want to diversify their portfolios while earning income may want to consider bond ETFs. While bonds don’t always move in the opposite direction of stocks, they can help reduce the volatility of a portfolio invested mostly in stocks, preserving capital while providing a steady source of income. Both of these funds deserve a closer look.

The Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) is primarily invested in U.S. government bonds, with a small allocation to corporate debt. So, its performance has historically been less volatile than similar funds. By comparison, iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) invests only in investment-grade corporate bonds. That means more risk for investors but also offers the potential for a higher yield.

An individual investor’s choice depends upon their goals and risk tolerance. Investors who are income-focused may prefer IGSB, as it currently offers a higher yield. BSV’s greater exposure to government-backed securities might be appealing to conservative investors who prefer more stability.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Bond Index Funds - Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.