Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV), where 42,500,000 units were destroyed, or a 8.7% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the QDIV ETF (QDIV), which lost 780,000 of its units, representing a 32.8% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: BSV, QDIV: Big ETF Outflows

