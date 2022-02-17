Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, where 7,900,000 units were destroyed, or a 1.5% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF, which lost 250,000 of its units, representing a 29.4% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of ISHP, in morning trading today Chewy is down about 1%, and Zillow Group is up by about 1.5%.

VIDEO: BSV, ISHP: Big ETF Outflows

