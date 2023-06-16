BSV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (Symbol: BSV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $75.66, changing hands as low as $75.56 per share. Vanguard Short-Term Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BSV's low point in its 52 week range is $74.0601 per share, with $77.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.67.
