BSV, BSJR: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, which added 20,700,000 units, or a 5.3% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, which added 400,000 units, for a 36.4% increase in outstanding units.

