BST Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Blackrock Science and Technology Trusthar (Symbol: BST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.43, changing hands as high as $55.74 per share. Blackrock Science and Technology Trusthar shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BST's low point in its 52 week range is $43.4493 per share, with $60.1772 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.74.

