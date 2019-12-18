BSMX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Banco Santander Mexico SA, Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (Symbol: BSMX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.05, changing hands as high as $7.25 per share. Banco Santander Mexico SA, Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSMX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BSMX's low point in its 52 week range is $5.89 per share, with $8.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.10.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.