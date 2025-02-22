$BSM Earnings Preview: Recent $BSM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$BSM ($BSM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $111,936,280 and earnings of $0.37 per share.

$BSM Insider Trading Activity

$BSM insiders have traded $BSM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS L JR CARTER (CEO, President, and Chairman) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,411,800

CARRIE PEARSON CLARK (SVP, Chief Commercial Officer) sold 18,532 shares for an estimated $274,957

$BSM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $BSM stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

