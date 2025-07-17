$BSLK stock is up 46% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BSLK stock has now risen 46% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $240,876,491 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BSLK (you can track the company live on Quiver's $BSLK stock page):
$BSLK Insider Trading Activity
$BSLK insiders have traded $BSLK stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BSLK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ARROW SPONSOR, LLC GOLDEN has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 962,846 shares for an estimated $1,401,839.
$BSLK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $BSLK stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NAN FUNG GROUP HOLDINGS LTD added 771,354 shares (+1900.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,740,741
- AREX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 3,234 shares (-8.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,876
- UBS GROUP AG removed 1,360 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,358
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 4 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24
