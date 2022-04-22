BSET vs. WSC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Furniture sector have probably already heard of Bassett Furniture (BSET) and WillScot (WSC). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Bassett Furniture has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while WillScot has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that BSET is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

BSET currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.99, while WSC has a forward P/E of 31.30. We also note that BSET has a PEG ratio of 0.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. WSC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.33.

Another notable valuation metric for BSET is its P/B ratio of 1. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, WSC has a P/B of 4.19.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to BSET's Value grade of A and WSC's Value grade of C.

BSET stands above WSC thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that BSET is the superior value option right now.

