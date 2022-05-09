BSET vs. WSC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Furniture sector might want to consider either Bassett Furniture (BSET) or WillScot (WSC). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Bassett Furniture and WillScot are both sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

BSET currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.51, while WSC has a forward P/E of 26.05. We also note that BSET has a PEG ratio of 0.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. WSC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.98.

Another notable valuation metric for BSET is its P/B ratio of 0.95. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, WSC has a P/B of 3.88.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to BSET's Value grade of A and WSC's Value grade of C.

Both BSET and WSC are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that BSET is the superior value option right now.

