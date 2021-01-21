BSET or WSC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Furniture stocks are likely familiar with Bassett Furniture (BSET) and WillScot (WSC). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Bassett Furniture has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while WillScot has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that BSET's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

BSET currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.37, while WSC has a forward P/E of 31.03. We also note that BSET has a PEG ratio of 0.90. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. WSC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.11.

Another notable valuation metric for BSET is its P/B ratio of 1.40. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, WSC has a P/B of 2.88.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to BSET's Value grade of B and WSC's Value grade of D.

BSET sticks out from WSC in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that BSET is the better option right now.

