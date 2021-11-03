BSE, NSE Closed For Diwali

(RTTNews) - Indian markets remain closed today on the festive occasion of Diwali. However, there will be a special Muhurat Trading session from 06:15 PM till 07:15 PM. There will be no trading on Friday owing to Diwali Balipratipada.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty gave up early gains to end slightly lower on Wednesday, while the rupee surged 22 paise to close at 74.46 against the dollar on the back of easing crude oil prices and foreign fund flows into domestic IPOs.

Asian markets traded mostly higher this morning after the Federal Reserve laid out a roadmap for tapering pandemic-era stimulus, but indicated that interest rate hikes will not come anytime soon.

The dollar index eased slightly while oil extended overnight declines as Iran and world powers agreed to resume nuclear talks later in the month.

U.S. stocks rose overnight to reach new record closing highs after the Fed announced its widely expected decision to begin tapering its bond purchases in November with plans to end them in 2022.

In his post-meeting press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell stressed that the end of the bond buying would not mean a rush to raise interest rates.

Earlier in the day, upbeat private payrolls and service sector activity data painted a positive picture of the world's largest economy.

The Dow edged up 0.3 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied 1 percent.

European stocks ended broadly higher on Wednesday after a cautious session. The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.4 percent.

The German DAX ended marginally higher and France's CAC 40 index inched up 0.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.4 percent.

