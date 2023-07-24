BSCP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: BSCP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.17, changing hands as low as $20.14 per share. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSCP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BSCP's low point in its 52 week range is $19.735 per share, with $20.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.16.
Also see: Energy Stocks You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did
Institutional Holders of MFSF
CI YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.