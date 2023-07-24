BSCP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: BSCP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.17, changing hands as low as $20.14 per share. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSCP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BSCP's low point in its 52 week range is $19.735 per share, with $20.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.16.

