BSBR or RY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Banks - Foreign sector might want to consider either Banco Santander-Brazil (BSBR) or Royal Bank (RY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, Banco Santander-Brazil is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Royal Bank has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that BSBR likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than RY has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

BSBR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.51, while RY has a forward P/E of 11.52. We also note that BSBR has a PEG ratio of 1.28. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. RY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.06.

Another notable valuation metric for BSBR is its P/B ratio of 1.64. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, RY has a P/B of 2.04.

These metrics, and several others, help BSBR earn a Value grade of A, while RY has been given a Value grade of C.

BSBR sticks out from RY in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that BSBR is the better option right now.

