BSBR or BCH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Banks - Foreign stocks have likely encountered both Banco Santander-Brazil (BSBR) and Banco De Chile (BCH). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, both Banco Santander-Brazil and Banco De Chile are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

BSBR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.85, while BCH has a forward P/E of 14.41. We also note that BSBR has a PEG ratio of 1.20. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. BCH currently has a PEG ratio of 2.77.

Another notable valuation metric for BSBR is its P/B ratio of 1.44. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, BCH has a P/B of 2.29.

Based on these metrics and many more, BSBR holds a Value grade of A, while BCH has a Value grade of D.

Both BSBR and BCH are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that BSBR is the superior value option right now.

