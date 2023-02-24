BSBR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (Symbol: BSBR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.71, changing hands as low as $5.59 per share. Banco Santander Brasil SA shares are currently trading off about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BSBR's low point in its 52 week range is $4.795 per share, with $7.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.61.
