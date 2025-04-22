BSBR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (Symbol: BSBR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.78, changing hands as high as $4.79 per share. Banco Santander Brasil SA shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BSBR's low point in its 52 week range is $3.75 per share, with $6.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.78.

