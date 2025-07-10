BSAC or NU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Banks - Foreign stocks are likely familiar with Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) and Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Banco Santander-Chile has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Nu Holdings Ltd. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that BSAC is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

BSAC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.55, while NU has a forward P/E of 25.10. We also note that BSAC has a PEG ratio of 0.71. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. NU currently has a PEG ratio of 0.78.

Another notable valuation metric for BSAC is its P/B ratio of 2.56. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, NU has a P/B of 7.63.

These metrics, and several others, help BSAC earn a Value grade of B, while NU has been given a Value grade of D.

BSAC has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than NU, so it seems like value investors will conclude that BSAC is the superior option right now.

