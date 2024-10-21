News & Insights

BSA Limited to Quote New Securities on ASX

October 21, 2024 — 07:58 pm EDT

BSA Limited (AU:BSA) has released an update.

BSA Limited has announced the upcoming quotation of 230,821 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). The securities will be quoted following their issue on various dates in August and October 2024. This move is likely to attract attention from investors interested in tracking the company’s stock performance.

