BSA Limited Expands Market Presence with New Securities

BSA Limited has announced the quotation of 26,875 new fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, set to enhance its market presence. The new securities were issued following the exercise of options and conversion of convertible securities, marking a strategic move in BSA’s financial growth plan.

