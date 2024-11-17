News & Insights

BSA Limited Boosts Market Presence with New Share Issuance

November 17, 2024 — 08:27 pm EST

BSA Limited (AU:BSA) has released an update.

BSA Limited has announced the issuance of 128,535 ordinary fully paid shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, reflecting its strategic move to enhance liquidity and investor engagement. The newly quoted shares were issued on November 13 and 15, 2024. This development could attract keen interest from investors looking to capitalize on BSA’s market activities.

