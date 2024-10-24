News & Insights

BSA Limited Announces Strong AGM Voting Results

October 24, 2024 — 12:18 am EDT

BSA Limited (AU:BSA) has released an update.

BSA Limited announced the results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions were carried with overwhelming support from shareholders. Notably, the re-election of Director David Prescott received minimal opposition, highlighting strong investor confidence in the company’s leadership. This news may interest those tracking stock performance and corporate governance at BSA Limited.

