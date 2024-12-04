BSA Limited Announces New Share Quotation on ASX

BSA Limited (AU:BSA) has released an update.

BSA Limited has announced the quotation of 305,000 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, reflecting new securities issued from exercised options or converted convertible securities. This move marks a strategic step for BSA Limited as it expands its footprint in the financial market.

