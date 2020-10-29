Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BMTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.85% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.72, the dividend yield is 4.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BMTC was $26.72, representing a -35.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.41 and a 20.36% increase over the 52 week low of $22.20.

BMTC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BMTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.66. Zacks Investment Research reports BMTC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -56.21%, compared to an industry average of -13.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BMTC Dividend History page.

