Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BMTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.7% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $45.97, the dividend yield is 2.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BMTC was $45.97, representing a -8.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.29 and a 75.32% increase over the 52 week low of $26.22.

BMTC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BMTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.61. Zacks Investment Research reports BMTC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 70.43%, compared to an industry average of 29.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bmtc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

