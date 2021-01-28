Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 29, 2021

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BMTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BMTC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BMTC was $31.18, representing a -21.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.50 and a 40.45% increase over the 52 week low of $22.20.

BMTC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BMTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.63. Zacks Investment Research reports BMTC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 62.65%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BMTC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

