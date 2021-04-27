Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Bryn Mawr Bank in Focus

Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 44.4% since the start of the year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.27 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.44%. In comparison, the Banks - Northeast industry's yield is 1.99%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.26%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.08 is up 1.9% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Bryn Mawr Bank has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 7.02%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Bryn Mawr Bank's payout ratio is 35%, which means it paid out 35% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

BMTC is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 is $2.67 per share, with earnings expected to increase 62.80% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, BMTC is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

