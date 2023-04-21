BRYAN GARNIER Upgrades Hermes International (EPA:RMS)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BRYAN GARNIER upgraded their outlook for Hermes International (EPA:RMS) from Neutral to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PIIOX - International Equity Index Fund R-3 holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 19.74% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 100K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 20.66% over the last quarter.

FIVFX - Fidelity International Capital Appreciation Fund holds 50K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing a decrease of 19.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 7.53% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 24K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,454K shares, representing a decrease of 18,841.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 1,292.73% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Focus Fund Class R6 holds 18K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 25.11% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hermes International. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMS is 0.67%, an increase of 12.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.86% to 154,825K shares.

