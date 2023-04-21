BRYAN GARNIER Maintains Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, BRYAN GARNIER maintained coverage of Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.46% Downside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Schneider Electric SE is $40.49. The forecasts range from a low of $33.01 to a high of $51.48. The average price target represents a decrease of 73.46% from its latest reported closing price of $152.60.

The projected annual revenue for Schneider Electric SE is $53,366MM, an increase of 56.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.65.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WTMVX - Segall Bryant & Hamill Global Large Cap Fund -Retail Class holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 29.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SU by 63.59% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT AllianzGI International Growth Fund Class I holds 32K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust holds 154K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares, representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SU by 27.53% over the last quarter.

JIHRX - JPMorgan International Hedged Equity Fund Class R6 holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 18.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SU by 8.84% over the last quarter.

Guardian Variable Products Trust - Guardian International Growth VIP Fund holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 22.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SU by 10.34% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 588 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schneider Electric SE. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SU is 1.04%, an increase of 8.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.00% to 104,343K shares.

