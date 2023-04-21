BRYAN GARNIER Maintains Orange (EPA:ORA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, BRYAN GARNIER maintained coverage of Orange (EPA:ORA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 721.15% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orange is $94.35. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 721.15% from its latest reported closing price of $11.49.

The projected annual revenue for Orange is $874MM, a decrease of 97.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.89.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GMWEX - GuideMark(R) World ex-US Fund Service Shares holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Old National Bancorp holds 25K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 6.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 60,756.13% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 302K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 313K shares, representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 3.77% over the last quarter.

SHP ETF Trust - FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 13.61% over the last quarter.

PXUS - Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 597 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orange. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORA is 0.37%, an increase of 32.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.61% to 147,119K shares.

