BRYAN GARNIER Maintains Indra Sistemas (MADX:IDR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, BRYAN GARNIER maintained coverage of Indra Sistemas (MADX:IDR) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - International Small-Cap Portfolio Class I holds 95K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TWSMX - Strategic Allocation: Moderate Fund Investor Class holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDTS - First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 24.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDR by 10.33% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 58K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SFILX - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 30K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 3.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDR by 13.76% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Indra Sistemas. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDR is 0.15%, an increase of 25.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.22% to 28,571K shares.

