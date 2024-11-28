Bryah Resources Reports Strong AGM Results

Bryah Resources Ltd. (AU:BYH) has released an update.

Bryah Resources Ltd. announced the successful outcomes of its Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions passed by a significant margin. Key resolutions included the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Director Ian Stuart. The company also secured approval for the 7.1A Mandate, reflecting strong shareholder support.

