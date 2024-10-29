News & Insights

Bryah Resources Reports Promising Drilling and Strategic Focus

October 29, 2024 — 06:28 am EDT

Bryah Resources Ltd. (AU:BYH) has released an update.

Bryah Resources Ltd. has reported significant progress in their exploration projects, highlighting promising drilling results at the Lake Johnston Lithium-Nickel Project and ongoing reviews at the Bryah Basin Manganese and Copper-Gold Projects. The company is focused on maximizing the strategic value of its copper, nickel, and cobalt assets in collaboration with Australian Vanadium. As of September 30, 2024, Bryah holds a cash position of $544,000, supporting further exploration initiatives.

