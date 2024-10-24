Bryah Resources Ltd. Announces Upcoming AGM Plans

Bryah Resources Ltd. (AU:BYH) has released an update.

Bryah Resources Ltd. is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, urging shareholders to submit proxy forms and questions in advance. The company highlights the availability of meeting documents online, encouraging digital access to streamline communication. Shareholders are advised to check the company’s website for any possible changes to the meeting arrangements.

