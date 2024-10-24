Bryah Resources Announces AGM and Key Shareholder Votes

Bryah Resources Ltd. (AU:BYH) has released an update.

Bryah Resources Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting to be held on November 28, 2024, where shareholders will consider key resolutions including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of Director Ian Stuart. The company also seeks approval for the potential issuance of equity securities amounting to up to 10% of its issued capital. Shareholders are encouraged to vote as their participation is crucial.

