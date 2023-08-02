BRY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Berry Corp (bry) (Symbol: BRY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.05, changing hands as high as $8.23 per share. Berry Corp (bry) shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRY's low point in its 52 week range is $6.23 per share, with $10.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.87.

