BRX or O: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail sector might want to consider either Brixmor Property (BRX) or Realty Income Corp. (O). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, both Brixmor Property and Realty Income Corp. are holding a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

BRX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.06, while O has a forward P/E of 24.59. We also note that BRX has a PEG ratio of 2.39. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. O currently has a PEG ratio of 6.35.

Another notable valuation metric for BRX is its P/B ratio of 2.27. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, O has a P/B of 2.90.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to BRX's Value grade of B and O's Value grade of F.

Both BRX and O are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that BRX is the superior value option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.