Bruush Oral Care Inc. Changes Auditor and Plans Report

Bruush Oral Care Inc. has appointed Ramirez Jimenez International CPAs as its new independent auditor to finalize its financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2023. The company aims to promptly file its Annual Report once the audit is completed, signaling its commitment to maintaining transparency and regulatory compliance.

