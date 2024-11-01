News & Insights

Stocks

Bruush Oral Care Inc. Changes Auditor and Plans Report

November 01, 2024 — 02:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bruush Oral Care Inc (BRSHF) has released an update.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. has appointed Ramirez Jimenez International CPAs as its new independent auditor to finalize its financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2023. The company aims to promptly file its Annual Report once the audit is completed, signaling its commitment to maintaining transparency and regulatory compliance.

For further insights into BRSHF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BRSHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.